Coming from Vlahovic’s reserve, the striker has actually played in all games: 6 out of 6, including three as a starter. Three goals scored so far, and the agreement with DV9 is growing

Arrived after a Juventus summer in pursuit of the various Arnautovic and Zaniolo, passing through Raspadori and Muriel, until the definitive “no” for Depay, Arek Milik is still the best signing at Juve. The performances say it, the numbers say it. Having almost reached the gong of the summer transfer market officially as deputy Vlahovic, since the presentation the Polish forward has made it clear that he does not feel like a second line, but that he is aiming to make Vlahovic “his” new Lewandowski. A declaration of intent expressed with modesty and humility, but carried out with consistency in the facts: since his arrival he has not missed a match, always appearing among those present, owners or not. With the remarkable run of three goals in six appearances.

The deal of the year — All this after an investment of 800 thousand euros in Marseille for the annual loan (with the right of redemption set at 7 million) and three million for his engagement. A bargain, even from this point of view. And to think that Milik has been in the smell of Juventus for months and months: already last summer he was included among the eligible new arrivals, then the negotiations had not gone through. Not to mention when the striker wore the Napoli shirt, where his star had shone but where he had also known two heavy injuries that had raised doubts about his total recovery, before the break with De Laurentis brought him to Marseille, in January 2021. An aura of uncertainty about his actual physical integrity that continued to accompany him and took him off the radar of the big names, also because in France his performance was not exceptional. See also Ronaldo al City, la Juventus su Kean e Icardi

Safe used, always present — Then the turning point: while Depay inaugurates an upward game that makes Juve nervous in the final stages of the market, the Juventus club knocks on the French club’s door. Milik is cheap and embodies the (almost) sure second-hand figure that Allegri likes so much, and so Arek finally lands in black and white. The rest is recent history: officially in the squad since August 26, on 27 he is already on the field, against Roma, since he found Cuadrado in the 76th minute. Vlahovic has already scored (from a free kick, after less than two minutes of play), and will remain on the field for another ten minutes after Milik’s entry. In the small of him it is a juicy anticipation of what is to come.

From relay to a starting jersey — Four days later, against Spezia, both forwards will in fact score in the same match, so far a unique in the season, but without sharing a single minute on the pitch: Milik takes over from Dusan in the 85th minute, just in time to sign the double (in the 92nd minute). Thus we arrive at the match in Florence: Allegri segregates Vlahovic on the bench, Milik plays for 90 ‘. And he finds his second consecutive goal, making the most of an assist from Kostic.

Capitolo Champions: Vlahovic-Mine tandem — In the meantime, Kean continues not to convince and Di Maria stops again: with PSG the hour of 3-5-2 starts and above all of the Vlahovic-Milik couple lined up in tandem. How it ended (Juventus 2-1 defeat) is a well-known story, and of course it does not take into account the choice of starting line-up, as the Gazzetta’s report card also points out. So much so that the couple is re-proposed in the second cup match, the unfortunate defeat with Benfica. A match in which the Pole breaks his fast in the Champions League by signing the advantage after 4 minutes and theoretically putting the game downhill, while Vlahovic struggles a lot to find position and balance, when the whole team goes into free fall. With the final curtain of Di Maria who asks Milik the reason for replacing him (from 70 ‘, when Juve is already at a disadvantage). Small clues that give an idea of ​​how delicate the situation is at Juve. See also Neutral pitch of Albiano, Agliè Valle Sacra wins the Piedmont cup

No concurrent goals, but … — And in the league? In the championship Dusan and Arek have not yet scored… in co-presence. Also because their understanding is not yet at the top. Even against Salernitana, in fact, Milik takes over (from Kean) from the start of the second half, playing for a while alongside Vlahovic. And he would also achieve the winning goal, were it not for the unfortunate decision of the Var. But the fact remains that the inclusion of the Pole was once again decisive, with his ability to sew the attacking game between midfield and attack, to make in short as a link between Vlahovic and the rest of the world, without disdaining personal insertions (and goals!). Six games, six appearances, three of which as a starter (twice in the Champions League, out of two matches played so far), and three as a substitute. All seasoned with three goals. The underrated has actually already taken Juve.

September 16, 2022

