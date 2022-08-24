Everyone is in a hurry, Juve is not. Memphis Depay and Arek Milik know that the choice is between them and yesterday their representatives waited a long time for the call from Federico Cherubini, the head of the Juventus Sports Area. But both were left with a dry mouth. The Dutch and Polish internationals are the protagonists of a real head-to-head to win the Juventus shirt and it is understandable that they want to get out of the tunnel of uncertainties as soon as possible.