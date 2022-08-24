The bianconeri know they have the Marseille center forward in their hand, but they take time to understand if the Dutchman’s claims are falling. Or if other alternatives mature
Everyone is in a hurry, Juve is not. Memphis Depay and Arek Milik know that the choice is between them and yesterday their representatives waited a long time for the call from Federico Cherubini, the head of the Juventus Sports Area. But both were left with a dry mouth. The Dutch and Polish internationals are the protagonists of a real head-to-head to win the Juventus shirt and it is understandable that they want to get out of the tunnel of uncertainties as soon as possible.