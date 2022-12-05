On the Juventus case it is a question of “a club that probably won’t be the only one” and this “will allow us to clean up”.

So the minister for Sport and young people Andrea Abodi speaking at the presentation of the book “Codice di Giustizia Sportiva Figci” by the lawyer of the Football Federation Giancarlo Viglione at Coni.

«We need to know soon what happened and that decisions are taken to restore credibility to the system, in the principle of fair competition. And it is evident that in recent years this has not happened », she concluded.

