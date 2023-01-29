The patron of Monza and that joke at Christmas dinner that proved to be prophetic
Silvio Berlusconi has always loved jokes. Thus, during the Christmas dinner with the players of his Monza club, he had made a “promise”, over the top but all in all prophetic: “Now you have matches against Inter, Juventus and Milan, if you win with one of these great teams I get a bus from tr…” to the locker room.
The promise brought good luck to Monza, given that today’s victory at the stadium also came after the last-gasp draw with Inter. And Berlusconi, words reported by Repubblica, replied to the joke: “100 have already called me, they ask me to keep my commitment…”
January 29, 2023 (change January 29, 2023 | 8:16 pm)
