Uphill qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League for Juventus, braking 1-1 from Nantes to the Allianz Stadium. After three victories in a row in February, the black and whites did not break through against the French between the posts (three) and a penalty not granted by the Var in the end of the match (Bremer’s push on Centonze who had touched his hand in the area was punished). The analysis of Massimiliano Allegri it started right from the last episode of the match: “penalty? I’ve seen it now, no need to complain. We made it 1-1, we could have done better technically. After 1-0 we played in slow motion, we need to improve. We could have taken the lead again, we rekindled it with other chances. But we need to give continuity, especially in games like this, you had to score. Now we have to win qualification in France, we have a 50% chance of going through“.

“The ball rolled and did not travel…” deepening

Juve at the post, 1-1 with Nantes: the decision is made in the second leg This is the concept reaffirmed by the Juventus coach: “We make mistakes in handling the ball. You have to move it quickly and in the meantime move. But we have to be confident for the return match, it will be difficult in France but we have important technical qualities.” On the draw against Nantes: “It is not possible to make us take 80 meters without making a foul. We were at a standstill, when we started playing again we came close to scoring”. And on the singles: “Paredes? He did a good test. Chiesa had to cover the pitch, he dropped too low in the first half. But he put in a lot of effort and had a good race.” See also Turin, Cairo: "A 0-0 derby. I'm as disappointed as Juric"

Vlahovic: “It’s nice to play with Chiesa and Di Maria” deepening

Sevilla and Monaco see the round of 16 It didn’t come a win despite the lead of Dusan Vlahovic, splendid goal built on the axis with Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa. “We are embittered – the words of the Serbian forward -, we deserved a different outcome. Now Spezia awaits us on Sunday and next Thursday we will give everything to go through. We always aim to win, tonight we paid for their counter-attack. We lacked luck, but let’s look ahead and recover our energy. Me with Chiesa and Di Maria? Amazing goal action, it’s a pleasure to play with them. I hope we will do great things between now and the end of the season. Fans? Thank you, they give us a big hand. We also feel responsible for them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

