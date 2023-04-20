Juve Napoli, fans in the corner after the sentence of the FIGC Court of Appeal

Juve will have one more weapon for Sunday evening’s match against Napoli. The FIGC Court of Appeal has in fact ordered the annulment of the sanction imposed after the racist chants directed at Lukaku in the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia against Inter, effectively reopening the sector known as the “Tribuna sud first ring” closed by device of the sports judge, immediately challenged by the bianconeri with an appeal, which was precisely discussed today at the Federation.

Juve’s line therefore won, traced in recent days by the words of the Juventus CFO Francesco Calvo: “From what we have read in the documents of the federal prosecutor’s office, the chants would have been heard from the 35th minute of the second half and therefore we are amazed that no one has asked to activate the anti-racism procedure which is a procedure codified by federal legislation. So we should have suspended the game and made the speaker’s warnings if they had warned us, but we weren’t warned. The second reason is that Juventus’ commitment and Juventus’ collaboration in identifying and disqualifying the culprits was not taken into consideration. And I would like to reflect on the regulations: Juve-Inter was a Coppa Italia match, not included in the season ticket. Subscribers who have nothing to do with certain episodes will pay for the match against Napoli,” he said immediately after the Sports Judge’s ruling, initially suspended pending today’s ruling.