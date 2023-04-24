Juve Napoli, Spalletti: ‘Being able to win the Scudetto repays the sacrifices made’

The coach celebrates the victory in the added time against Juve which brings Napoli closer to the Scudetto: “Being able to win it pays off for all the sacrifices made – he said -. I didn’t travel in first class, but always hitchhiked. Even today I think we played a good match, it wasn’t easy after leaving the Champions League.” Raspadori: “It was a difficult moment, happy for the goal” JUVE-NAPLES 0-1: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

A shot that has the scent of the Scudetto. The Napoli celebrates his success against Juventus and is one step away from winning the title again 33 years after the last time. A party already started in the changing rooms of the Stadium. “When you win important matches like this one against an opponent of this level and you have that ranking there they are heavy bricks on the final victoryrightly the players had a bit of a party – he explained Spalletti to Dazn in the post-game -. Then he arrived in recovery and this gives even more happiness. We have to wait anyway to uncork bottles and hearts because it still takes some time. I congratulated the team because, apart from some lightness, they played a good match. After leaving the Champions League it’s always problematic because two thousand thoughts come to mind when you remember what it was, what you could have done, you carry a bit of effort with you. It was difficult to do more than that today, we were more incisive in the second half.”

“If you are united, the joys are double” “The Azzurri showed once again the strength of the group, a key factor in the progress made this year. “If you are all together then the joys are doubled, just as if you are united in defeat, as it was a few days ago , the pain is halved – added the coach -. We played the game we wanted to play today too, then sometimes the races are daughters of the episodes regardless of what your will is. I think this team has done some things done well to deserve this place in the standings.”



“I have not traveled first class, but always hitchhiked” “Sometimes we look back because, as far as I’m concerned, I didn’t travel in first class, but always hitchhiked – concluded Spalletti -. The fact that I am now in the conditions of being able to win this championship repays you for all the sacrifices made. When you start in a normal position, as happened to me and many others, and then you get to the top of the competition it is clear that there is some satisfaction. Sometimes I was made fun of because I had playing shoes on the bench, but what I suffered as a child for having them because I didn’t have the money to buy them, I remember well.”



Raspadori: “It was a difficult moment, happy for the goal” “I’m very excited – commented the match winner, Giacomo Raspadori -. It was a difficult game, but we believed in it until the last minute. It was an important goal, but we still have games to win. It was a difficult moment and I worked to get out of it together with the trainers, now I’m happy. Scudetto? We only have one thing in mind: to score three points with Salernitana. We’ve always done this this season and it’s brought us this far.”



