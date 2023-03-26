Juventus, the longest game begins. It will be a very important week for Juventus, and the ball has little to do with it. Continassa will reopen on Tuesday for training, but already The preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation is scheduled for Monday morning at the Court of Turin before the Gup Marco Piccowhich in the first place he will have to decide on the indictment of 12 managers and directors of the black and white company. Among these the former president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved, the CEO Arrivabene and Fabio Paratici. The accusation will be supported by prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Marco Gianoglio who conducted the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The Gup will also be asked to rule on territorial jurisdiction: Will the eventual trial remain in Turin or will it be moved to Milan or Rome? In fact, the decision could be referred to the Cassation, which would significantly lengthen the investigation.