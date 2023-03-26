Juventus, the longest game begins. It will be a very important week for Juventus, and the ball has little to do with it. Continassa will reopen on Tuesday for training, but already The preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation is scheduled for Monday morning at the Court of Turin before the Gup Marco Piccowhich in the first place he will have to decide on the indictment of 12 managers and directors of the black and white company. Among these the former president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved, the CEO Arrivabene and Fabio Paratici. The accusation will be supported by prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Marco Gianoglio who conducted the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The Gup will also be asked to rule on territorial jurisdiction: Will the eventual trial remain in Turin or will it be moved to Milan or Rome? In fact, the decision could be referred to the Cassation, which would significantly lengthen the investigation.
What could happen
On Monday morning there will be civil action as announced by some small members of Juventus who turned to Codacons, in addition to Consob and Revenue Agencies who have been identified as offended persons. Given the many topics on the table it is conceivable that Monday is only the beginning of the preliminary hearing, but in all respects the first kick in the Juventus management trial. But nothing to do with the sports justice, for that we will have to wait for April 19th and the sports guarantee board which will express its opinion on the Bianconeri’s appeal against the 15-point penalty in the standings. Before that, the sports prosecutor’s file on the salary maneuver is expected to be closed at the end of March. But that’s yet another game.