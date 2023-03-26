Home Sports Juve, news and when will the capital gains and salaries process be there
Sports

Juve, news and when will the capital gains and salaries process be there

by admin
Juve, news and when will the capital gains and salaries process be there

Juventus, the longest game begins. It will be a very important week for Juventus, and the ball has little to do with it. Continassa will reopen on Tuesday for training, but already The preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation is scheduled for Monday morning at the Court of Turin before the Gup Marco Piccowhich in the first place he will have to decide on the indictment of 12 managers and directors of the black and white company. Among these the former president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved, the CEO Arrivabene and Fabio Paratici. The accusation will be supported by prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Marco Gianoglio who conducted the investigation into Juventus’ accounts. The Gup will also be asked to rule on territorial jurisdiction: Will the eventual trial remain in Turin or will it be moved to Milan or Rome? In fact, the decision could be referred to the Cassation, which would significantly lengthen the investigation.

What could happen

On Monday morning there will be civil action as announced by some small members of Juventus who turned to Codacons, in addition to Consob and Revenue Agencies who have been identified as offended persons. Given the many topics on the table it is conceivable that Monday is only the beginning of the preliminary hearing, but in all respects the first kick in the Juventus management trial. But nothing to do with the sports justice, for that we will have to wait for April 19th and the sports guarantee board which will express its opinion on the Bianconeri’s appeal against the 15-point penalty in the standings. Before that, the sports prosecutor’s file on the salary maneuver is expected to be closed at the end of March. But that’s yet another game.

You may also like

Sparta over the abyss. This is a heavy...

The effects of climate change on surfing

Gmunden tops the Superliga table again – sport.ORF.at

Scattered considerations after Portimao’s MotoGP — Sportellate.it

Guo Ailun’s singles, Wang Zhelin contributed the most...

Cycling Training for Beginners | Methods, tips and...

LBA 23rd day | Segafredo Virtus Bologna –...

France start with a painful success against Italy

Suchoperek before the general at the EURO: Just...

MotoGP 2023. Portuguese GP. Marc Marquez penalized for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy