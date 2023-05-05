Juve on Milinkovic, Berardi for Lazio, Lukaku puzzle

Napoli won the Scudetto, but the 2022-23 season has yet to deliver its verdicts both in the fight for the Champions League and in the fight against relegation. But obviously the companies are already moving towards the summer market. The new Italian champions are thinking about for now retain stars: Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae. “There is always the indecent proposal…”, said the president Aurelio De Laurentiis but it only concerns Victor Osimhen. To snatch the Nigerian striker from Naples they want 110 million eurosa fee they can only pay in the Premier League (Manchester United e Chelsea). “Kvara” and Kim are off the list of hypothetical transfers. For new signings, however, it will be necessary to understand if Cristiano Giuntoli will remain the blue ds or will go to Juve.

Milinkovic-Savic and Pau Torres for Juve

Juve who in any case is already working towards two objectives expressly requested by Max Allegri. The first is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio. The Serbian midfielder’s rating has dropped to 40 million euros, but the president Lotito is not willing to sell the “Sergeant” for a lower sum. The second goal for Juve is Pau Torres. According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, the Juventus club would like the 26-year-old Villarreal defender (contract expiring in 2024 and release clause of 50 million). Despite the PSG discount proposal, Juve does not intend to redeem Leandro Paredes.

Berardi and Loftus-Cheek in Lazio’s sights

Lazio also has two objectives: Dominic Berardi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The negotiation for the Sassuolo striker is open. According to Calciomercato.com, the managing director neroverde Carnevali starts from a request for 35/40 million without counterparts techniques. The negotiation with Chelsea for the midfielder is more difficult Loftus-Cheek, which Milan also likes. Also Piotr Zielinski (Naples) and the former David Frattesi (Sassuolo) are unreachable for now.

Inter: three hypotheses to replace Lukaku

Inter must solve the “rebus Luke“. “Big Rom” is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the loan at the express wish of the new manager Blues, Mauricio Pochettino. But the Belgian striker would like to stay in Milan. Inter have rejected offers from Manchester United for lautaro martinez and look for a quality replacement for Lukaku. The names are three: the Italian-Argentine Mateo Retegui of the Tiger, the Brazilian Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and French Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Milan blocked, Fiorentina aim for Dia

Milan is blocked for now. There is to find the agreement for the renewal of Raphael Leo and decide whether to go ahead with the investment made on The Ketelaere. Goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, intended for Monza, and ad Before Rebic asked by Eintracht Frankfurt. Meanwhile, after the goal against Napoli and the hat-trick against Fiorentina, Boulaye Dia is the new name of the transfer market. The Senegalese striker with French citizenship will be bought for 12 million by Salernitana (he is on loan from Villarreal) and then put on the transfer market. Fiorentina is preparing a 15 million offer for Dia but could also confirm Luka Jovic.