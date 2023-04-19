Juve, “on the -15 points lack of motivation”: for the Coni prosecutor’s office the sentence must be rewritten (but confirms the prosecution’s thesis). The verdict slides

Three hours of speeches pompoussix big lawyers lined up en bloc to defend the Juventusamong which Maurice Bellacosa by the Severino studio, e Angelo Clarizia, former sub-commissioner of the FIGC. The accusation of FederCalcio absent, and the Attorney General of Sport which had to somehow represent it, which does the best assist possible to the defense and asks to review the penalty in ranking. There is no sentence yet, but everything suggests that Juve will get back his 15 points. At least for now. The device of the College of Guarantee postponed to the next few days: the judges have 5 days time to make their decision.

It was a long hearing, in some ways paradoxical. Almost upside down: those sentenced to attack, under the sly eyes of the new Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero, present at the stand in Coni’s hall of honour, and accuses her as if she were guilty in absentia. He quickly rejected the wishful thinking of the constitution Codaconswho even asked for the revocation of the scudetto 2019 and reassignment to Napoli, we moved on to the various points of the appeals presented by Juventus and its former managers. One after another, the Bianconeri’s lawyers rushed to demolish a “wrong sentence, full of errors”, defined as a “ship that has lost its way”. On the table of Guarantee college of the Conithe last degree of sports judgment, some laughable topics, such as the irrelevance of capital gains, both in numerical and sporting terms. Others more consistent, such as the objective dissonances in the reasons that led to the sting ranking: above all, the admissibility of the revocation of the initial acquittal (when the eavesdropping Of Torino); or the fact that the judges have changed the “theme decidendum” with respect to the alleged wrongdoing from the search federal.

That Juve asked the cancellation of the sentence was foreseeable. Most surprising, and relevant, is the position of ugo taucerattorney general of Coni (as well as fresh consultant to the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano In the government Melons), who has something of a federal prosecutorial oversight role. While defending China (“I have no remarks to make, the action has been corrected”) and siding against Juventus’ appeals, however opened the crack more important on the penalty: “I fear that with respect to the application of thearticle 4 (the one on the loyalty sporty, nda), there is a profile of justification limited to the penalty in pointsa lack of motivation to appreciate and evaluate in a new judgment”. Translated: the sentence is correct, but the judges have not motivated how and why Juve was penalized 15 points, when the prosecutor himself he only asked for 9. It would have been interesting to hear her reply Football Associationwhich however he considered to non to show up.

At this point, everything suggests that of the three hypotheses on the table on the eve – confirmation of the sentence, annulment or postponement – ​​at least the first should be discarded: the opinion of the Coni prosecutor is not binding, but representing in quotation marks the prosecution has a specific weight very high. And the very absence of the Figc is a political signal which cannot be overlooked. The most credible scenario is that the College accepts the appeal, perhaps returning the sentence to the sender: to find out we won’t have to wait long, the device is expected shortly. If so, the FIGC’s Court of Appeal will have to pronounce another time. In theory it might as well reconfirm the same sentence, justifying it better, in practice it is difficult for him to repropose an identical sentence. The risk of returning to the Guarantee College again, this time for one, would be too high slating final. Most likely the penalty come reformulated, if not really cancelled, at least revised downwards. But here times are getting longer: you have to wait first for the motivations of the Guarantee College (max 30 days), then the eventual can be convened new court hearing. It digs the end of the championship. A few more hours, and Juventus in the meantime he will get his 15 points back. Which then keeps them even after the end of the season, between the revision of this old sentence and the arrival of the new one on the now famous “maneuver salaries”, is a game still to be played. The impression, however, is that by now both sides can’t wait for it to end.

Twitter: @lVendemiale