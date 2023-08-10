Home » Juve on the field in a friendly match, Bonucci is also at the stadium
Juve on the field in a friendly match, Bonucci is also at the stadium

Juve on the field in a friendly match, Bonucci is also at the stadium

Leonardo Bonucci is also at the Stadium, on the occasion of the family friendly between Juventus and Next Gen. The defender – as revealed by his agent Lucci at the end of July – is not thinking of a future away from Turin, despite not being part of the technical plans of Juventus. Then the post on Instagram: “Today’s reality, in a place that beyond everything I continue to perceive as home, continues to teach me how much love and affection can reach beyond imposed situations”

