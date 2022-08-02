Paredes is at the top of the Juventus club’s shopping list but it is the attack that is in an emergency, with no solutions for the left winger. A role in which the right profile could also help in the search for vice-Vlahovic
Less than two weeks before the start of the championship, Juventus is trying to speed up the timing to carry out the most urgent operations on the market, training in hand.
See also The central bank releases trillions of MLF in a single day to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system