Antonio Barillà

SENT TO VERONA

Fifth win in a row. Clean sheet 486 ‘. Entry into the Champions area and second place just two steps away. Juventus is opaque, the game is scribbled, but aesthetics slip more than ever into the background: the points count, the climb counts, the position counts until a few weeks ago unimaginable.

A goal from Kean is enough to break a willing and at times surprising Verona, remodeled with many young players and appeared alive despite the black streak: now they are nine defeats in a row. The biggest Gialloblù problem is concreteness, but this time even luck doesn’t help. He is left with regrets, good indications and protests for two unnecessarily invoked penalties: “Goalkeepers use their hands – says Bocchetti, alluding to Danilo’s intervention on Veloso -. Enough, are we the laughing stock of everyone? ».

Allegri, on the other side, doesn’t look for excuses: «It was a dirty and technically bad match – he admits – but it was important to win. We knew of the difficulties, because Verona does not deserve this classification ». For more than half the match his team seems to fall back into the first part of the season, reminiscent of the incredible blackouts in the league and the negative records in the Champions League: drugged rhythms, empty phrases, rare occasions.

Not by chance, he collects two shots in the mirror, central and harmless that of Milik, poisonous that of Locatelli on which Montipò puts his wings. The game is gray, there are no sparks in the direction, Kean remains isolated and Milik wanders, Cuadrado and Kostic get bogged down on the wings. Paradoxically, Verona is more insidious, which requires a minimum of patterns and a few individual flickers – the shots of Hoig, the touches of Sulemana – to forget a performance from a tregenda. Perin opposes Lasagna and Danilo anticipates Djuric with an intervention that is worth a goal, Hongla does not angola enough, Sulemana touches the post diagonally.

Having established the technical abyss, I am grit and desire to disrupt expectations: not even the interval seems to bring advice to Juve who immediately risks with Diawidowicz – Cuadrado burnt, imperfect conclusion -, but the great teams also have the weapon of cynicism, let alone this Juve who for his coach’s DNA is a model of practicality and ruthlessness. The sudden advantage develops on the Rabiot-Kean axis: a first trigger from the right fades, because the attacker in the split misses the deviation, on the second vertical he eludes Ceccherini and strikes Montipò who also touches. Enough to pack the success, guarded with the back four after the graft of Alex Sandro for Cuadrado, unnecessarily threatened by Lasagna and Veloso walled by Bonucci and (among the Veronese protests for the alleged hands) by Danilo. Paredes and Di Maria enter, but they do not add order and quality, so there is no security and rather the apprehension drags along. The zenith in two circumstances: when Bonucci intervenes on Verdi in the area and the referee gives a penalty, then canceled by the Var (still yellow and blue anger), and when Alex Sandro sacrifices himself to red in the recovery by mowing Lasagna very well into the net. “We should give him a prize,” says Allegri, already focused on Sunday’s big match against Lazio. –

