Speaking on the microphones of JTV, Juve midfielder Leandro Paredes analyzed the defeat in the Champions League against Benfica

The challenge between Juve e Benfica ended with a disappointing defeat: the bianconeri in Champions League remain nailed to points. Allegri’s team has disappointed from many points of view but among the happy notes there is certainly Paredes, author of a more than positive performance. At the end of the match, the Argentine midfielder spoke to JTV’s microphones: “We lowered the pace, we stopped pressing and playing. That was what we were doing well, we found the goal this way. Then they gained confidence and started playing. ”

After a great start, Juve let themselves be recovered and then overcome: total blackout. “It’s a mental thing– explained the former PSG. We need to improve this thing, we are lucky because the season has just begun. We still have time to improve and find those things we are missing. We must continue to be united and only think about improving, which is the most important thing. ”

Despite a lower-level squad, Benfica still managed to play much more brilliant football: “It can not always happen to arrive in a team and do well. We are working, surely we will do much better. We will improve the things we need to improve and find the game we want. Even the victories that we lack “, has concluded Paredes.

September 15, 2022 (change September 15, 2022 | 09:13)

