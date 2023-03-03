Juventus: Juve must close before Liverpool

The Juventus Of Massimiliano Allegri start planning the market for the season to come, with a view to the future Rabiot e Paredes they might leave Torinomore the second than the first, especially after the last exclusion in the derby against Torino and the coach’s words.

Teun Koopmeinersmidfielder ofAtalanta, has bewitched the management and could be the right profile to go and flesh out the median of the Old ladywhich however does not preclude anything and also aims the Danish midfielder captain of Lecce, Morten Hjulmand. If in the collective imagination Juve don’t aim for two big names, pay attention to the market strategies that make the club turn to two players who are doing well in A league and on which one should not pass out by shelling out too much money. The only danger could be the Romawho in the future would embrace the same Juventus philosophy by aiming for at least one of the two, between the DutchAtalanta and the Danish of Lecce. In recent days, news arriving fromEngland they are rumored to have a timid interest even in the Liverpoolthat’s why the Juventus must hurry.

Inter: are you already thinking about Klopp?

In home Inter the management is committed to making important reflections especially on the future coach who will laugh on the Nerazzurri bench next season. Simone Inzaghi now seems to have reached the end of the line. The latest performances and a few too many defeats have generated discontent and judgments, which in one way or another push Inzaghi to appear before the jury, in the dock.

For the second year in a row theInter says goodbye to Scudettoand if last year the duck of They work had taken the dream out of the hands of the meneghini, this year the music is different and the points from Super Naples Of Spalletti they are really too many. There Italian Cup can somehow save a season that clings to the passage of the turn in Champions League against the Portobut meanwhile for a few weeks the name of Jürgen Klopp circulates with some insistence.

Milan: hunt for zero parameters

Il Milan of the future works outgoing, but also incoming and free transfer opportunities always tickle the palate of the couple Maldini-Massara who this time peeks into the house of Liverpool. Naby Keita the contract with i will expire Reds and the deal is a greedy anticipation, also because it seems that the Liverpool does not intend to renew the Guinean midfielder’s contract, at least according to the news coming fromInghilterrto. The Rossoneri then begin to project themselves into future orbit to give more alternatives to Stephen Pioli on the midline of the field.