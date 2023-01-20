With the decision of the judges of the Sports Justice, obviously the Serie A ranking changes. The 15 penalty points inflicted on Juventus, the bianconeri go from the current 37 points to 22. In fact, they are paired with teams such as Bologna and Empoli and with a point less than Taurus.

Here’s how the ranking changes

NAPOLI 47

MILAN 38

INTER 37

LAZIO 34

ATALANTA 34

ROMA 34

Udinese 25

TORINO 23

FIORENTINA 23

JUVENTUS 22

BOLOGNA 22

EMPOLI 22

MONZA 21

LECCE 20

SPICE 18

SALERNITANA 18

SASSUOLO 16

VERONA 9