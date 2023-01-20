Home Sports Juve penalty, here is the new Serie A standings: bianconeri with Empoli and Bologna
Sports

Juve penalty, here is the new Serie A standings: bianconeri with Empoli and Bologna

Juve penalty, here is the new Serie A standings: bianconeri with Empoli and Bologna

With the decision of the judges of the Sports Justice, obviously the Serie A ranking changes. The 15 penalty points inflicted on Juventus, the bianconeri go from the current 37 points to 22. In fact, they are paired with teams such as Bologna and Empoli and with a point less than Taurus.

Capital gains, sting on Juve: 15 penalty points. Acquit the other clubs

Juve, the 47 questions from the prosecutors and Ronaldo’s silence: a 19 million yellow card

Here’s how the ranking changes
NAPOLI 47
MILAN 38
INTER 37
LAZIO 34
ATALANTA 34
ROMA 34
Udinese 25
TORINO 23
FIORENTINA 23
JUVENTUS 22
BOLOGNA 22
EMPOLI 22
MONZA 21
LECCE 20
SPICE 18
SALERNITANA 18
SASSUOLO 16
VERONA 9

