“We spoke after the sentence and we have transformed discouragement into positive energy”. These are the words of Mattia Perin. This is how the Juventus goalkeeper talks about the story which, at the moment, forces Juventus to a -15. Ranking which, however, is not what the former Genoa player deems true: “We’ve always looked at the standings with what we’ve done on the pitch, because in the end for us sportsmen, but in any type of job you work hard and train to reach a result. For us, the result is winning on Sunday, so it’s obvious that this ruling exists and we can’t ignore it, but for us the points are those that put us in second place”.

“Mistakes? Benfica faced with superficiality”

On the current season, however, Perin has no doubts about what could have gone better and about the mistakes made, especially in the Champions League: “Perhaps we were a little superficial in facing a strong team like Benficathere is no going back but as in the moment of crisis and penalization we have found a way to improve ourselves, we must use the defeats to try to understand where to improve and make that failure a success”.

Perin’s numbers this season

The second Juventus goalkeeper has made 13 seasonal appearances: 9 in the league (with 5 clean sheets and 6 goals conceded), 2 games as a starter in the Champions League and as many in the Coppa Italia. For the former Genoa there are 1,127 total minutes and 6 games out of 13 without conceding goals.