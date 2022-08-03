Home Sports Juve, Pogba and the decision on the injury: what’s behind the choice
Sports

Juve, Pogba and the decision on the injury: what’s behind the choice

by admin
Juve, Pogba and the decision on the injury: what’s behind the choice

The club has decided not to force the hand despite the unanimous indication of the consultations: the conservative therapy chosen can eliminate the pain but not the meniscus injury, recovery is an unknown factor. The opinion of the French’s trusted osteopath also weighs on the choice

It is no mystery that there was a different convenience, between Paul Pogba and Juventus, among the various solutions that were on the table for the best recovery strategy from the meniscus injury of the Octopus right knee. In these cases it is normal for the player to have the last word, since it is his health, and for this reason the final decision on the desire to take the softer path came without tearing. But, inevitably, after looking for each other for a long time and just hugging each other to celebrate the wedding-bis, this choice and what will follow are the first opportunity to test the mutual trust of a rediscovered relationship.

See also  Capital gains case: Juve collaborates, Cherubini explains the Paratici method to prosecutors

You may also like

Night Shanghai · Yuedong

Decatur Rare: I would give my all to...

Rapaccioli, escape and winning blitz in the Novarese...

The 2022 National Youth Women’s Football Invitational Tournament...

Cividale anticipates against Chieti: “What adrenaline to lead...

There are many outstanding U19 national youth players...

Limana Cavarzano, worries about the defense. Parteli: “We...

LPGA’s last major of the year starts this...

Ukraine, Schroeder: “For Putin, war and gas crisis...

Affected by the epidemic, the 17th Zhejiang Provincial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy