Juve, Pogba and the post on returning with a roaring lion: “On my way”

Juve, Pogba and the post on returning with a roaring lion: “On my way”

The Frenchman posts a hungry lion and “sees” the return to the field: since his encore marriage with Juve he has never been seen on the field yet. And only a few days ago the images on the snow had unleashed the black and white people

A roaring lion, ready to bite the prey. And the caption: “On my way”. On the long-awaited road back to the field, the longed-for prey. Paul Pogba thus opened the week leading up to the resumption of the championship with this lion-themed story on his social channels. For Serie A, for Juventus, but not yet for him, who hasn’t played a single official match since his summer return to Juventus: only the first friendly of the summer tour, then between injury and questionable recovery management we still have to see him again. Focus on mid-January: the lion points to the return. Hungry.

January 2 – 8.36pm

