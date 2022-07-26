Home Sports Juve, Pogba is back after the injury. The 9 games he could miss
Juve, Pogba is back after the injury. The 9 games he could miss

Juve, Pogba is back after the injury. The 9 games he could miss

The Frenchman should not be available for the first 7 days of the championship. The bianconeri will not even have him for the first two of the Champions League

There is a big unknown about the first steps of the new Juventus, which will have to give up Paul Pogba for the next two months. Given that the championship break is scheduled for the last Sunday of September, it does not seem risky to place the Frenchman’s return to the field in the very first days of October.

CHAMPIONSHIP

In this case Pogba would miss Sassuolo, the away match with Sampdoria, the first direct match proposed by the calendar with Roma, Spezia, the delicate away match with Fiorentina, Salernitana and the away match in Monza. The return could take place with Bologna.

CHAMPIONS

While waiting to know the composition of their Champions League group, Juve already knows that they will not be able to have Pogba on the first day (6-7 September) and on the second day (13-14 September). The third match of the group (4-5 October) would be the return match.

July 26, 2022 (change July 26, 2022 | 01:29)

