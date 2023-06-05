Home » Juve: Pogba looks to the future, ‘We’ll come back stronger’ – Football
“Despite this difficult season, I thank you all a thousand times for the support through thick and thin – we will come back stronger next season.” Thus the Juventus player Paul Pogba in a message on Instagram at the end of the season. The Frenchman will try to turn the page in view of the next one in order to be able to give his contribution after the many physical problems suffered by his return to black and white which took place last July.

