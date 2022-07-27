Home Sports Juve, Pogba risks returning in 2023: World Cup at risk
Sports

by admin
Harassment and consultation on the sick knee. The decisive intervention also endangers the World Cup, we aim for the shortest way: he will decide with the club

by our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

Paul Pogba hadn’t imagined his return to Juventus exactly like this. He wanted to enjoy the tour with his teammates – some found again, most of them new – the warmth of the Juventus fans in the States and the thrill of challenging Barcelona and Real with the number 10 shirt on.

