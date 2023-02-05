Like all the big names in the Championship, the Juventusin the just concluded winter transfer market session, didn’t score big goals at the start: this season, the reinforcements for Mister Allegri’s team have mainly come from the second team, which plays in Serie C.

⚪⚫ Juventus, all players on loan

In the last days of the transfer market, the Juventus team saw the departure of the American midfielder Weston McKennie, with destination Premier League. If all the loan redemption operations go in the right direction, the Juventus club would cash in 150 million during the summer market session.

In case of salvation of the Leedsthe English club will have to pay into Juventus’ coffers 34 and a half million per McKennie; Kulusevskihowever, can be redeemed by Tottenham per 35 millionif the team reaches qualification for the next Champions League and the player collects 50% of the available caps.

Dal Chelsea they might come 28 million for the ransom of ZakariaWhile 15 for that of Pellegrini at the Lazio. A few more doubts instead as regards Arthur: the Brazilian midfielder is on loan at Liverpool, but injuries kept him off the field for much of the season. The Reds will have to consider whether or not to pay i 37 and a half million of the ransom.

⚫🔵 Inter, China Construction Bank legal action against Zhang

The newspaper The print he reconstructed the Nerazzurri club’s off-pitch momentum. The future of Zhang as president of Inter is at risk. The portal Asia Sentinel revealed that China Construction Bank has launched legal actions to be able to enforce the sentence against the Nerazzurri president.

The judgment, last July, condemns Steven Zhang to pay compensation to the Beijing bank from 255 million dollars. To financially support the difficult moment at the club, according to the newspaper, at the end of this season, reinforcements could arrive from an American fund, ready to enter the club’s shareholding structure.

🔴⚫ From Naples to Milan, Juan Jesus idea on a free transfer

Sought and wanted by Spalletti, John Jesus it is not at all disfiguring in the chessboard of a Napoli which flies at the pace of a Scudetto. The Brazilian defender, who arrived as a reserve, enjoys the trust of the Tuscan coach, who had already coached him in his previous experience at Roma.

Arrived at Napoli in the summer of 2021 with an annual agreement then renewed for another 12 months, Juan Jesus is once again out of contract and his future will be defined shortly. His will would be to renew with Napoli, but what currently does not satisfy the player’s requests is the duration of the contract.

Juan Jesus would like a two-year extension, while Napoli would like to propose the same solution adapted the previous year. The Milan stay alert. In case of non-renewal, a free transfer could arrive to add staff to the defensive department. The interest of Sevilla and Lyon remains alive on the Brazilian.