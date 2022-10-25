Last spring a series of Juventus players were heard in the Prosecutor’s Office as witnesses in the Prisma investigation

Since the “Prisma” investigation has expanded from suspicious capital gains to players’ salaries, a veritable parade of champions has been staged at the Turin prosecutor’s office. Juventus players that the prosecutor summoned Bruno Caccia to the court to hear their version as people informed about the facts. Yeah, but what facts? It is evident that the information of the players useful to the investigators concerned above all the deferral and the cut of the monthly payments during the 2020 lockdown for the pandemic and the subsequent nodes always linked to the emoluments of the Juventus squad. And the need to listen to them arose from searches in various legal offices in Milan, Rome and Turin. In total, the company’s relations with 25 players have ended under the lens.

The call-up of the Juve players started with Paulo Dybala on the afternoon of March 24 this year. Joya appeared escorted by the Guardia di Finanza and was heard for three hours in the office of the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio – who is in charge of the investigation together with Ciro Sartoriello and Mario Bendoni – while the teammates were training at Continassa (not all, being in the period of rest for the national teams) under the orders of Massimiliano Allegri. The interview between Dybala and the investigators was classified, as well as the following ones.

The parade in the prosecutor’s office then continued with Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro the next day. Meetings of less than two hours. For Aaron Ramsey, the accountant presented himself, always as a witness, just as on April 1st it was Adrien Rabiot’s mother-agent, Veronique, who was heard. The crux was always the same: the accounting of those salaries in the various years. A few days later it was Juan Cuadrado’s turn. So, on April 4, here are also Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Who never revealed himself, despite the request of the investigators, was Cristiano Ronaldo. It is important to underline that no Juventus player, both then and today, has ever appeared in the register of suspects, unlike, obviously, the managers of the Juventus club. See also Ski, the squad of Italy for Lienz and Bormio - Sport - Other Sports

25 October – 07:34

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

