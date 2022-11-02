The French coach on the eve of the last match of the group: “This may be the right year to win the Champions League”

“PSG can win the Champions League and we all hope this is the right year”. Christophe Galtier does not hide and shows up at the Allianz Stadium with very clear ideas: “There is great expectation in France for us and also in Europe. We have a squad of great champions with a lot of experience, unfortunately we have never won this prestigious trophy yet but we are aware that we are very close. There is a lot of hope and expectation, the club has put us in the best conditions to try to win “.

GOAL FIRST PLACE — The PSG, which arrived in Turin orphan of the suspended Neymar (the heaviest absence in addition to the injured Navas and Kimpembe) has already put the qualification in the safe but aims for first place in the group: “The passage to the second round was a mandatory goal for us, but we know that finishing first in the group is also very important, because in draws it can have a weight. We are all focused on this, we want to finish in the head even though we know that Juve will fight tooth and nail to hit the Europa League “.

More attention — Galtier asks for improvements in the defensive phase: “We conceded a few goals too many, we are sorry and even a little frustrated for this situation which has occurred especially in the last two games. There have been wrong placements, it takes more spirit of sacrifice. We lose too many balls, perhaps due to lack of concentration. Juve have improved a lot in the quality of passing, we will have to work a lot on set pieces. There is a desire on the part of our players to always be on the attack. In the last season we lost too many tackles and be more savvy, even doing some tactical foul “. See also Rave party, demobilization is underway: 20 police armored vehicles have also arrived

JUVE, TOO MANY ABSENCES — As for Juventus out of the Champions League, the PSG coach believes that the absences have weighed: “I think that Juve missed having the whole squad available. Not having Pogba and Chiesa can become fundamental, because the Champions League requires a 110% commitment ”.

RAMOS, WHO WILL SEE ITSELF — Alongside the coach is Sergio Ramos, who also faced Juve with Real in the Champions League final: they were other times. “It was a very different Juve – says the defender – even if I don’t know how much. It has always been a very competitive club. Now football is an even more physical game and it’s harder to win. Certainly even the absences this season did not help her. The Champions are decided by small details. Juve’s place is in the most important Cup but you can’t always win “.

GIVE A PRIVILEGE — Then the national team and its relationship with Messi: “I have been out for a long time, my dream is to win the World Cup with Spain and I believe that playing the Cup can help me get back to the national team. My relationship with Leo is perfect, we have clashed many times but now we want the same thing, to win. Messi is a fantastic player and he hasn’t stopped doing top performances. It is a privilege for us to have it. In my career I have had unfortunate moments, but these things happen and you have to overcome them with perseverance and professionalism. There have been many changes, I feel very good both personally and professionally. “ See also Beijing Winter Olympics: Russian 'ice elf', figure skating star Valiva's drug test scandal - BBC News

