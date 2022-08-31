Indefinite negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain to have Paredes Allegri want it at any cost, but first some transfers must be released

TORINO

More than the start of the championship marathon, Juve’s seems like an obstacle race. The bianconeri are in action to solve the problems that have emerged so far in the construction of the new team, but between the open market and the full infirmary Massimiliano Allegri’s work is becoming complicated. Tomorrow we are back on the field again, at the Stadium against Spezia, and we need a victory after the two draws (so different from each other) with Sampdoria and Roma. A question of ranking and mood, but a positive acceleration also serves to strengthen the midfield.

At stake is the signing of Paredes and the return of Pogba after the knee injury: two opposite situations that are intertwined in this historical moment. Thursday evening the curtain falls on the summer session and the Juventus managers are still working to close the hiring of the Argentine director of PSG, the man who is missing and who serves to give quality, order and strength to the median. At the same time, the news hoped for by Continassa for Pogba’s return does not arrive: the Frenchman had to start differentiated work in the field for days, after three weeks of conservative therapy, and instead is always in the pits. The physical problem of the world champion is an unknown factor for Juve, since no one can give certain recovery times or exclude the operation to the injured meniscus last July 24 during the American tour, but this is the first delay on the table of march drawn up almost a month ago.

Calm and coolness are needed for the Pogba case, but also for the Paredes affair. Yesterday the contacts between Juve and PSG were interlocutors, given that the definitive agreement on the redemption formula is still missing: the French want the obligation after a year of loan, while the Bianconeri ask for the right with obligation under certain conditions. Today can be the decisive day, given that Fabian Ruiz (now former Naples) is expected in Paris to start the expected domino effect. Paredes remained on the bench against Monaco on Sunday evening and yesterday on social media he posted a photo to greet the fans of the Parco dei Principi, while shortly after he started following Juventus on Instagram.

Small clues, even if the Juventus club slows down on optimism and some fears begin to spread due to a situation blocked by non-sales. Excluding the young Rovella and Fagioli, destined to end up on loan at Monza and Cremonese after the promotion of Miretti, Juve is accelerating to sell out the pink Arthur (Sporting Lisbon is interested) and always hopes to sell Zakaria.

For this reason the arrival of Paredes has remained pending, but now it will be a race against time because at 8 pm on 1 September the transfer market closes and Allegri waits for Paredes to change the course in midfield, bringing Locatelli back in the role of mezzala and having more tactical alternatives (including 4-2-3-1). It is not cheap, waiting to find Pogba too. –