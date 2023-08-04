Juve Real Madrid 3-1, goals and highlights of the friendly. Vlahovic also scored

Vlahovic scored in the final (in the 77th minute) and closed the bianconeri’s friendly match against Real on 3-1. Rejoicing for him by showing the name on the shirt. Kean after 50 seconds and Weah (on the assist from the other American McKennie) the authors of Juve’s first two goals. Vinicius’ 1-2 in the middle

VLAHOVIC-LUKAKU EXCHANGE: MARKET NEWS

Dusan Vlahovic, just him. The man at the center of the market (and of the exchange with Lukaku) scores in Juventus’ last summer friendly on American soil. A 3-1 that makes Allegri smile, against Real who creates more but fails to sting, and pays for the Juventus team’s great start. Kean, unleashed, scores immediately. 50 seconds after kick-off. Then the all-American connection on American soil: McKennie per Weah, at the first joy with his new club. Vinicius reopens it, many try but the most precise, in the end, is Vlahovic, inside in the 77th minute and scoring in full stoppage time on the counterattack.

Allegri’s choices

Pogba sempre out, two changes compared to the match against Milan: inside Kostic and Alex Sandro. Kean and Chiesa the couple in front. In Orlando, Florida, under the eyes of special spectator Kakà (formerly of Real Madrid but also of Orlando City) Juve is off to a strong start. Indeed, very strong. An almost unprecedented like a ball lost by Modric launches a great Juve dialogue all from before which leads to McKennie shooting from inside the area: post, but Kean finds the ball on him for the empty net retaliation. The minutes go by and the encore arrives: Chiesa carries the ball on the left, he sees the cut in the area by McKennie who turns the ball back in the center for Weah, which converts easily.

Vinicius reopens everything

The great Juventus start, as inevitable, must face the reaction of Real. In the 22nd minute Joselu nearly hit the post on a suggestion from Bellingham, but it’s especially since the half hour since i blancos they push: Szczesny is super in the 31st minute on Bellingham with a shot, then Vinicius touches the crossbar with a spoon. Just the Brazilian makes 1-2 primed by the usual millimeter suggestion of Kroos. In the 42nd minute Szczesny still did well on Nacho’s shot in the area and on Rudiger from outside. Interval.

juventus

Vlahovic plays 13′ and scores. Then show her name

Just the man at the center of the market (and of the exchange with Lukaku) finds the goal of the definitive 3-1 against Real. Vlahovic had started from the bench and was the last to enter the field, replacing Chiesa in the 77th minute. He cheered by showing his name written on the shirt and the number 9 JUVE-REAL MADRID 3-1, HIGHLIGHTS-THE EXULTANCE VIDEO

FROM THE BENCH

He had not been available in the previous friendly against Milan, Vlahovic was instead among the players on the bench for the one with Real. He started outside the starting XI

THE GOAL IN RECOVERY

Inside in the 77th minute for Chiesa, Vlahovic had an impact on the match with the goal of the definitive 3-1 on the counterattack, on Soulé’s assist and beating Courtois from a few steps away.

Vlahovic enters and scores

In the second half, Real picked up where they left off, with a shot from Garcia just wide. And without changes. Five those for Allegri who launches Iling, Cambiaso, Pinsoglio, Gatti and Milik. Blancos always dangerous with corner schemes, but Bellingham sends high from a good position. In the 58th minute Joselu wastes in the middle on Modric’s low suggestion from the right, while Pinsoglio is good on the usual English former Dortmund with a diagonal shot into the area. Halfway through the second half, Ancelotti’s many substitutions, with one of these – Valverde – to pinch the crossbar grazing the gorge from afar. Allegri therefore chooses Nicolussi Caviglia, Rugani, Soulé, Huijsen and Barrenechea. Vlahovic, chronologically, is the last change. Decisive. Rodrygo protests for a contact in the area in the final, but the referee assigns free-kick from the edge. So the Juve trio on the counterattack with the man at the center of the market.

JUVENTUS-REAL MADRID 3–1

1′ Kean (J), 20′ Weah (J), 38′ Vinicius (R), 90’+5 Vlahovic (J)

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny (46′ Pinsoglio); Danilo (72′ Huijsen), Bremer (66′ Rugani), Alex Sandro (46′ Gatti); Weah (46′ Cambiaso), Miretti (46′ Iling-Junior), Locatelli (72′ Barrenechea), McKennie (66′ Nicolussi C.), Kostic (72′ Soulè); Church (77′ Vlahovic), Kean (46′ Milik). All. Allegri

REAL MADRID (4-4-2): Courtois; Lucas (62′ Carvajal), Rüdiger (62′ Militao), Nacho (62′ Alaba), Fran Garcia (77′ Odriozola); Modric (62′ Tchouameni), Kroos (83′ Nico Paz), Camavinga (62′ Valverde); Bellingham; Joselu (62′ Rodrygo), Vinicius (77′ Brahim). All. Ancelotti

Ammonite yourself: Bremer (J), Gatti (J), Locatelli (J), Barrenechea (J), Milik (J)

