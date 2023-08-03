Home » Juve Real Madrid, Allegri: ‘I’m happy. The goal is to return to the Champions League’
Sports

Juve Real Madrid, Allegri: ‘I’m happy. The goal is to return to the Champions League’

by admin
Juve Real Madrid, Allegri: ‘I’m happy. The goal is to return to the Champions League’

Massimiliano Allegri commented on his Juve’s success against Real in a friendly at the press conference: “We finished this period of work well against a very strong team, who has great technique and physicality. We played well for the first 25 minutes attacking forwards, then they took over, but that’s normal. I’m happy: we defended well, even if we could have done better on some turnovers in the second half. More than the heat here in Florida we suffered from the humidity, but we immediately settled in: the match was played at a good pace.”

“We need to get back to the Champions League”

The Juventus coach sets his main goal for the season: “We have started a journey. Even though we finished third with the right to participate in the Champions League, we are out of the european cups. We have to do without it and we have to concentrate on the championship, in order to be able to participate again in the most important cup in the 2024/2025 season“.

See also  Sylla-Egonu struggles and Italy suffers (3-1) the modest Slovakia

You may also like

the continental dream of KI Klaksvik, football club...

Honduran Midfielder Kervin Arriaga Faces Season-Ending Injury in...

Can Dalian Overcome Shanghai Shenhua and Climb Out...

Poland tightens controls on Belarusian border – News

Sparta has a young prodigy in its sights....

MotoGp, live conference from Gp Silverstone (Great Britain)...

Three gold medals for Sarah Fischer at the...

Fragrant Purses and Floral Perfumes: The Beast’s Unique...

Tom Brady breaks into football, buys stake Birmingham...

Chas McCormick’s Multi-Homer Night Leads Astros to Sweep...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy