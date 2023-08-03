Juve Real Madrid, Allegri: ‘I’m happy. The goal is to return to the Champions League’

Massimiliano Allegri commented on his Juve’s success against Real in a friendly at the press conference: “We finished this period of work well against a very strong team, who has great technique and physicality. We played well for the first 25 minutes attacking forwards, then they took over, but that’s normal. I’m happy: we defended well, even if we could have done better on some turnovers in the second half. More than the heat here in Florida we suffered from the humidity, but we immediately settled in: the match was played at a good pace.”

“We need to get back to the Champions League”

The Juventus coach sets his main goal for the season: “We have started a journey. Even though we finished third with the right to participate in the Champions League, we are out of the european cups. We have to do without it and we have to concentrate on the championship, in order to be able to participate again in the most important cup in the 2024/2025 season“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

