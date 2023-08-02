Juve Real Madrid on TV and streaming: where to see the friendly

Last friendly in the United States for the Juventus. After the penalty shoot-out victory against Milan, Max Allegri’s team will be busy in Orlando against Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti. An important test for the Bianconeri just over two weeks from the start of Serie A, with the debut scheduled for Sunday 20 August against Udinese. Last pre-season friendly, however, for the blancos who beat Milan and Manchester United in the US tour and lost against Barcelona.

Where to see Juventus vs Real Madrid on TV

The match between Juventus and Real Madrid, scheduled for 1.30 am Italian on Thursday 3 August at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando (Florida), will be visible on Sky Sport Summer (channel 201) and Sky Sports Football (channel 202). Also available for streaming on SkyGo and NOW.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

