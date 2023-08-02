Home » Juve Real Madrid on TV and streaming: where to see the friendly
Sports

Juve Real Madrid on TV and streaming: where to see the friendly

by admin
Juve Real Madrid on TV and streaming: where to see the friendly

Last friendly in the United States for the Juventus. After the penalty shoot-out victory against Milan, Max Allegri’s team will be busy in Orlando against Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti. An important test for the Bianconeri just over two weeks from the start of Serie A, with the debut scheduled for Sunday 20 August against Udinese. Last pre-season friendly, however, for the blancos who beat Milan and Manchester United in the US tour and lost against Barcelona.

Where to see Juventus vs Real Madrid on TV

The match between Juventus and Real Madrid, scheduled for 1.30 am Italian on Thursday 3 August at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando (Florida), will be visible on Sky Sport Summer (channel 201) and Sky Sports Football (channel 202). Also available for streaming on SkyGo and NOW.

See also  Noemi Bocchi tells herself: "I have abdominal diastasis". Totti: "I'll be close to you" - Forzaroma.info - Latest As Roma football news - Interviews, photos and videos

You may also like

Orzinuovi, official signing of Clevon Brown

Drita are no hares, points out Koubek. He...

7 Winners of the MLB Trade Deadline: Verlander...

Multi-event planned on Danube Island – sport.ORF.at

«We will remain a united family»- breaking latest...

Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is among the squad for...

the Australian peregrinations of the Blues

The Legal Defense of Former President of Honduras...

Football: Cagliari, 2-1 at Como in a friendly...

Nowhere in Saudi Arabia! The star defender is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy