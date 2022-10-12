Home Sports Juve returned to Turin, the retreat begins tomorrow morning
Juve returned to Turin, the retreat begins tomorrow morning

Juve returned to Turin, the retreat begins tomorrow morning

The Collegiate at Continassa will not involve the injured. Di Maria’s exams confirmed for tomorrow, to establish the extent of the muscle trouble and recovery times

Juve, as scheduled, returned to Caselle in the afternoon, after a three and a half hour flight from Haifa. The team from Caselle moved to Continassa, but it was only one stage: Allegri has in fact given the break, with the retreat that will begin tomorrow morning and does not include the presence of the injured. The team will prepare the derby scheduled for Saturday by staying at the J-Hotel.

Exams for Di Maria

Also for tomorrow the exams for Di Maria were confirmed, limping in the 24th minute of the first half of the match against Maccabi, giving way to Milik. At a first evaluation, the Argentine will return in 4-8 weeks depending on the extent of the muscle injury in his right thigh.

