The injury emergency continues, Allegri fields a team with many young players. Among the internationals returning from the World Cup in the field Szczesny, McKennie, Kostic and Milik

A goal from a knee by Moise Kean is enough for Juventus to win the friendly against Rijeka. A short-faced success – and with the defense still unbeaten (as in the test against Arsenal and in the last six league games before the World Cup break) – in a cold Allianz Stadium and behind closed doors. A morale-boosting success, less than two weeks after the restart of the Cremona championship (January 4), but far from simple. Partly for the courage shown by the Croatians (nearly scoring with Ampen at the start) and much for the technical errors of the black and whites. Badly digested smudges by Massimiliano Allegri, who on the bench yelled at him several times: “Guys, wake up”.

KOSTIC FOOT WARM — The “Count Max”, compared to Saturday’s test at Arsenal, fielded the “world” Szczesny, Kostic, McKennie and Milik for a time. Still in the pits, however, Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci and Dusan Vlahovic. In place of the latter, Allegri fielded Kean, who redeemed the mistakes of the first half with the match goal: first a high shot from close range (23′) and then an oversized header (32′). In both cases, the ex Everton was primed by a cross from the left from Filip Kostic, who already appeared in good shape and with a very hot foot. On the other hand, McKennie (often imprecise) and Milik, not at the center of the game as usual, seemed to be a little late in condition. See also Emperor: «The dream of Fidal? A tricolor event at the Polisportivo "

MIRETTI, THE LIFE OF AKE’ — Allegri, as is normal in this period, has changed a lot between one time and another. In addition to the rotations of the men – in the second half Miretti, Iling, Aké (author of the assist for Kean) and Compagnon added freshness – the coach from Livorno also tested different set-ups: from the classic 3-5-2 to the 4-3-3 . After Christmas, on 30 December, the last pre-season test: Standard Liège will arrive at the Allianz Stadium, which will be open to the public again.

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 15:59)

