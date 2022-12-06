TURIN. The hearing in closed session is set for 21 December to discuss the appeal by the prosecutors against the order of the Gip of the Court of Turin concerning the request by the magistrates for the preventive seizure against Juventus of around 437 thousand euros, in relation to the alleged crime of fraudulent tax reporting. This is learned from Juventus Fc’s annual financial report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors on 2 December last. The offense was charged against some managers present and past the Juventus club. According to the indictment, for the purpose of evading VAT for the years from 2018 to 2021, fictitious passive elements would have been indicated in the company’s annual tax return, through invoices issued by sports agents, referring to non-existent transactions. Invoices for a value of almost 2 million to be considered fictitious, resulting in unduly deducted VAT of 437,403 euros.

Juventus case, Sport minister Abodi: “It won’t be the only club involved, it needs to be cleaned up” news/juve_il_21_dicembre_appello_sul_sequestro_per_frode_fiscale_ma_ce_il_rischio_di_esclusione_dalle_competizioni_di_uefa-12397559/&el=player_ex_12397555″>

Among the potential risks for Juventus inherent in the various disputes there is also the possibility of “sanctions, exclusion or limitation of access to sports competitions” by UEFA, “due to developments in the dispute relating” to the Superlega but also “in the most serious cases, of not being able to participate in national and/or European competitions” in the event of non-compliance with the requirements of Financial Fair Play and UEFA licenses. This is what can be read in the indications contained in the Financial Report as at 30 June, published by Juventus on its website.

Also in the report, Juventus recalls that “for the 2022/2023 season the Company has obtained the UEFA Licence” but in explaining the economic-financial parameters to be respected for access to competitions in Italy and in Europe, underlines that it can be excluded that these parameters (or new requirements that may eventually be proposed and approved) may not be fully complied with in the future, or that their satisfaction entails the need to find additional financial means. aforementioned requirements, the same could suffer management limitations, administrative sanctions or, in the most serious cases, not be able to participate in national and/or European competitions with significant negative impacts on its reputation, as well as on the economic and financial situation”.