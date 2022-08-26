La Joya in Turin as an ex after 7 seasons. On social media: “Sport gives its best when it unites, and I hope this will be more true than ever tomorrow”
Paulo Dybala returns to Turin and does not hide his emotions. He chooses Instagram, a post in which the Juventus Joya embraces the Giallorossi and few, but precise, words.
Between past and future: “Sport gives its best when it unites, and I hope this will be more true than ever tomorrow. It will be a game full of emotions: going back to a city where I have many friends and playing in a stadium where I lived good times and shared trophies with the Juventus fans who made me feel at home for 7 years! This time, however, I will do it for the Roma shirt, I will give my best to make the Giallorossi fans happy, extraordinary and full of passion for football, who welcomed me very well from day one. But the beauty of football is also all of this put together and that’s why I want to enjoy this match. I am convinced that it will be a great show… and I will give my all to win ”.
GOAL HUNT
—
A final “Daje Roma” is inevitable. Dybala, who will obviously play the starter, as confirmed by Mourinho at the conference, will go hunting for his first goal in the Giallorossi but, as he said weeks ago, if he were to score he would not rejoice. Too much respect for those who, for seven years, have been his fans. However, considering how much the Roma fans are waiting for a goal from him, not very sure, they would also rejoice for him.
August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 19:06)
