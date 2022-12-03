There is a world of interceptions, emails, searches and disquisitions that revolves around Cristiano Ronaldo’s card, which Federico Cherubini and Cesare Gabasio talk about in an interception of 23 September 2021 and which has now become history: “I made a speech with the pres (Agnelli, ed), this morning, no? – says the lawyer to the diesse -. I only told him that I would not go as far as suing them. Faith, I’ll explain why we have that card there, that famous card which shouldn’t exist in theory, right? So you know if it turns out, they’ll all go down our throats on the financial statements, the auditors and everything. Then maybe we have to do a fake transaction”.