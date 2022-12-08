Home Sports Juve, Ronaldo can now reveal the prosecutors’ cards
Juve, Ronaldo can now reveal the prosecutors’ cards

Juve, Ronaldo can now reveal the prosecutors’ cards

With the request for indictment, the former Juventus player can have access to the documents and clarify the mystery of the 19.9 million he has to collect

Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment looks a lot like the stone guest of the homonymous little tragedy by Aleksandr Pushkin, father of Russian literature: a silent but looming presence in the Prisma investigation. Everyone is talking about him (especially the papers from the Turin prosecutor’s office) and they are expecting a new move, which could help the prosecution corroborate his thesis.

