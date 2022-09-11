Home Sports Juve-Salernitana, Bonucci: “Goal canceled? Candreva keeps me in the game”
Juve-Salernitana, Bonucci: "Goal canceled? Candreva keeps me in the game"

Juve-Salernitana, Bonucci: "Goal canceled? Candreva keeps me in the game"

The Juventus defender: “Look at the cutting of the grass. And then my position is not active”

Leonardo Bonucci is not there. After failing the penalty and scoring the 2-2 goal on Sepe’s rebound, the defender was the involuntary protagonist of the cancellation of Milik’s goal. Marcenaro, recalled by the Var, rated his offside free-kick on the Polish’s winning header as active.

“LOOK AT CANDREVA”

“The explanation that was given to me – confessed Bonucci – was that an active offside was detected. Sepe would never have arrived on that ball, my position does not interfere with an intervention by the goalkeeper, the regulation says so. “It is the doubt that Candreva’s position is not even calculated, in the still image it is not seen. I am less than a meter away, Candreva is shorter and the cutting of the grass says so, not me. I hope it was kept in account, even if the image had to be complete but it did not happen. Regardless of the position, it is not active, the defender takes off my shirt “.

