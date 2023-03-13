The Juventus coach after the 4-2 draw against Sampdoria: “On equal terms we sinned by inexperience. Pogba out until the break, a nuisance for Bremer but he’s not at risk”. On Vlahovic: “he must be more serene” JUVE-SAMP 4-2: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

Crazy match, Juve wins 4-2 against Sampdoria. Allegri analyzes the moment of difficulty with two goals conceded in just 72 seconds: “The 2-2? These are things that happen, we have sinned by inexperience. After doubling it was enough to let ten minutes go by and play in the spaces – he told Sky Sport -. We got a restart and didn’t foul. In those moments you need to be more careful, they are delicate. We had to go to the end of the first half with a double lead.”

‘Pogba back after break’ Then a lot of space for the singles, starting with a great absentee, Paul Pogba: “This morning while he was taking free-kicks during the finishing line he felt a discomfort in his adductor. There will certainly be no Thursday (in the cup return with Freiburg, ndr) is Sunday (con l’Inter, ndr). We’ll talk about it after the break“.

“Bremer will be there on Thursday” Another chapter on physical problems: “I removed De Sciglio because I preferred a head jumper (Gatti, ndr), is fine. Bonucci (out at halftime, ndr) took a stroke, tomorrow morning we’ll see from the exams. Bremer, on the other hand, had discomfort on his patellar tendon and preferred to go out. At risk for Thursday? No, it will be available“. See also AC Milan's 2022 in 10 shots: The Scudetto, Pioli with a cigar, Tonali's strip and Cardinale in the square

“Vlahovic must remain serene” Allegri also spoke about Vlahovic, still looking for the goal and stopped by the post from a penalty: “Today Dusan played a good game technically – said Allegri -, he’s improving. He’s only been at Juve for a year, he too must find his balance. He must be less hasty, more serene. Don’t be in a hurry, that’s a bad advisor. ” And on Barrenechea:” she had a good first half, but with a midfield with three guys, you sin a little inexperience “.

