After a painful start, the bianconeri are rampant: the Argentine scores after 26 minutes, the Serbian scores a brace: penalty in the 43 ‘and double in the 51’ on an assist from Fideo

The Allianz Stadium is almost full (38,000 spectators) and Juventus are doing their duty well: the clouds of a week ago, caused by the bad defeat in a friendly match with Atletico Madrid, suddenly dissolved thanks to the new couple. bianconera. Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria stamp the 3-0 in the debut against Sassuolo and thanks to its tenors Madama holds up against Milan, Inter, Rome, Naples, Atalanta and Lazio, all victorious at the premiere of A. A Juventus that is not yet Bella, however, has started to be cynical again, as certified by the 3 goals scored with 4 shots on goal. Curiosity: it is the first time since his return to Turin that Allegri has won with 3 goals.

FIDEO, DEBUT WITH THE HEART — Until the 22nd minute Juventus hadn’t made a shot on goal, then it takes another 21 minutes to close the contest, with a feat by Di Maria and a penalty obtained and converted by Vlahovic. Before the bianconeri had not enchanted: too static and little movement without the ball, no one apart from Di Maria who goes to get the ball on the run. Allegri starts with a buttoned 4-4-2, with McKennie on the left and Cuadrado on the right, but soon moves to 4-3-3, moving the Colombian to the left and pulling McKennie back on the line of the midfielders. A few minutes later the advantage arrives: a nice cross from Alex Sandro, this time good at not making Allegri regret having preferred him to De Sciglio, and perfect connection of the new Argentine purchase, who celebrates with the classic heart. The Lady passes in the best moment of Sassuolo, which after a soft start had taken courage. See also Pavia, today at Fortunati the test with Inter Primavera: numbers counted in the middle

THE ROAR OF DV9 — Without Raspadori and Pinamonti, both on the bench, the most dangerous action was made by the Berardi-Defrel couple. A few minutes later the number 92 neroverde still engages Perin. The Juventus advantage has the power to unlock the Allegri boys. Vlahovic thwarts two good chances for doubling but then gets forgiven with the 2-0: another good opening from Alex Sandro (one of the best) who throws him towards the door. In the melee with Ferrari the Serbian ends up on the ground: this time even the referee has no doubts, as opposed to what had happened about twenty seconds after the start of the match, when he had let go of a doubtful contact between Muldur ( forced to leave shortly after due to a physical problem) and Alex Sandro, and points to the disk. Vlahovic takes possession of the ball and makes no mistake: a sharp left-footed victory for the first center of the new season (and for the first penalty kicked in the black and white jersey).

DOUBLE SHOT AND CHINISM — In the second half, Dionisi plays the Raspadori card and Sassuolo is immediately dangerous with Herique. But Juventus still pass, because Di Maria takes advantage of a ball lost by Ayhan to serve Vlahovic another chocolate: fake and delicious assist from Fideo and right-hand stamp from the Serbian center forward. When you make a mistake, Juve does not forgive. The brace is good for DV9, who in the final even touches the third goal. There is room for Kostic’s debut and also for the inclusion of the young Miretti and Fagioli: Max’s team is in total control and despite the large advantage does not grant more than one shot to the opponents. Sassuolo tried to put Juventus under the central phase of the first half, but did not hold up in the long run, conditioned by the absence of Maxime Lopez (suspended) and by the many problems related to the market. The Bianconeri’s party, on the other hand, is veiled by concern for Di Maria’s condition, who came out with a problem in his left thigh: it would be a shame if Allegri had to immediately renounce his Guardian Angel. See also Wrong traffic on the motorway, prolonged emergency stop and cigarette butts: the stellar fines

August 15, 2022 (change August 16, 2022 | 00:08)

