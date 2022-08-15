Destiny is really strange. A little less than a year ago Juventus had come forward for Giacomo Raspadori in the days of the storm, those of the traumatic farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo. In Federico Cherubini’s agenda there was also Gianluca Scamacca, but Giovanni Carnevali’s verdict was very clear: “I’m not selling anyone, I’ve already sacrificed Locatelli. And in any case 40 million are needed for each of them”.