It doesn’t stop the “Prisma” investigation into Juventus’ financial statements, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin. At the prosecutor’s office there are now the documents of the agreements, never deposited in the Leaguebetween the Juventus club and two other Serie A clubs: Atalanta and Udinese. As reported by The Republicthe investigators are analyzing the formulas of the transfers of some players and the different figures compared to the contracts deposited in the League and formalized by private agreements.

The “Mandragora card”

In particular, under the lens of the investigators there would be the “Mandragora card” or the agreement for the sale of Rolando Mandragora in 2018 to Udinese for 20 million. The midfielder, now at Fiorentina, would later be bought back for 10 million plus six in bonuses by Juve after the knee injury, but left on loan to the Friulians. At the time of the Juve-Udinese negotiation, the Neapolitan midfielder, who grew up in Genoa, was 21 years old and had played in Serie B with breaking latest news (26 games) and in Serie A with Crotone and Juve but with only one presence. His sale yielded a capital gain of 13.7 million.

Private agreements with Atalanta

According to reports MediasetSportthere would be others private agreements regarding debts with Atalanta for 14.5 million euros not budgeted. The repurchase commitments, not specified in the contracts filed with the League, would concern four players: Federico Mattiello (4 million), Simon Mason (4 million), Matthias Caldara (3.5 million) and Cristian Romero (3 million).

Dybala and the compensation of 3 million

Meanwhile, the Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who moved from Juve to Roma in the summer after the non-renewal, was heard in the Capital by the financiers of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Gdf of Turin. The “Joya” was felt to have more clarifications on an agreement with the Juventus club for compensation of 3 million euros. A figure that would be linked to the “salary maneuver”, one of the aspects on which the investigation is focused. The interrogation, which has been classified, falls within the supplementary documents permitted by the code of criminal procedure until the day of the hearing, scheduled for March 27, in which the judge will decide on the request for indictment of 12 former Juventus managers, including Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved.