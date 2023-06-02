Home » Juve: sometimes they come back, does Inter speak directly with Boca? CDK idea Brianza to mature
Juve: sometimes they come back, does Inter speak directly with Boca? CDK idea Brianza to mature

Cheerful fatal moment and Tudor…

The farewell between Igor Tudor and theOlympique Marseille foreshadowed a sensational return of the Croatian a Torino. The former defender of Juventus he could therefore return to Juve as a coach. Tudor certainly didn’t look bad in the Franceindeed he has garnered support and the French club would certainly have renewed their trust in him.

Tudor is close to returning to Juventus

Rumors leaked yesterday that Massimiliano Allegri could seriously leave the Old ladyin what appears to be a natural divorce, but not according to the plans of the management and of the Tuscan technician himself, who repeatedly reiterated his desire to remain It continued. The Juventus club could offer to Allegri a severance pay to convince him to abdicate, pending Tudor.

White smoke Retegui?

The Nerazzurri emissaries went in Argentina to probe the ground. After the match between Boca Juniors e Tigrethe market men of theInter they would speak to the management of the Tigrewhere he plays Mateo Retegui.

L’Inter tip decides his Retegui

the idea ofInter is to bring the player to Milanoregardless of the permanence of Luke or from other market movements. The Milanese want to close the deal before there is fierce competition for the striker of the national team of Robert Mancini. White smoke could arrive in the next few weeks. The Nerazzurri will have to negotiate any purchase directly with Boca, owner of the Italian-Argentine striker’s transfer card.

Milan-Monza

Charles De Ketelaere had arrived at Milano at the beginning of this season sowing hopes and making the Rossoneri loyal audience dream. The Belgian certainly didn’t live up to expectations. The scarce playing time and certainly not exciting performances have pushed the player back in the hierarchies.

De Ketelaere-Milan: will it be goodbye in June?

In the last few hours, the hypothesis of a loan has come forward Monza to send CDK to cut his teeth elsewhere, and ppi maybe find him matured and ready for the crowd of Mezza.

See also  Belluno at work, three news for coach Alessio Dal Pont

