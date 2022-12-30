The match between Juventus and Standard Liège will be broadcast by DAZN and by Sky, which will broadcast the images of the match on the Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport channels

The last test of 2022 will serve Juve to test the condition of its players in view of the resumption of the championship, on January 4 in Cremona. In particular, it will be interesting to evaluate where Chiesa and De Sciglio are at, especially now that Cuadrado’s absence will continue until well into January, and that against Alvini’s team Paredes and Di Maria will also be missing. Other absentees announced are Pogba, Vlahovic and Bonucci.