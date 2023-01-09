Juve haven’t conceded a goal in the league since 15 October. Since then, the Bianconeri have lined up eight consecutive victories and rebuilt their credibility in the Scudetto race. The curiosity concerns the men: Allegri got the result despite changing a lot, both in goal and on the line of defenders. Below are the seven bunker defenses. Counting the minutes: Szczesny recorded an unbeaten run for 630 minutes, Perin for 90. Of the defenders, however, Danilo was present for all 720 minutes, Bremer in 411, Alex Sandro in 382, Gatti in 270 and Bonucci in 222 .