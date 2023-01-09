Juve haven’t conceded a goal in the league since 15 October. Since then, the Bianconeri have lined up eight consecutive victories and rebuilt their credibility in the Scudetto race. The curiosity concerns the men: Allegri got the result despite changing a lot, both in goal and on the line of defenders. Below are the seven bunker defenses. Counting the minutes: Szczesny recorded an unbeaten run for 630 minutes, Perin for 90. Of the defenders, however, Danilo was present for all 720 minutes, Bremer in 411, Alex Sandro in 382, ​​Gatti in 270 and Bonucci in 222 .