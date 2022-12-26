An important turning point for a future yet to be written. Moise Kean has now decided to leave his historic agent Enzo Raiola and, in concert, also the lawyer Raffaela Pimenta to entrust himself to the agent of Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado, Alessandro Lucci. An almost surprise decision (which became official in the early afternoon, ed) which can also have implications on the market.

BETWEEN REDEMPTION AND NEW IDEAS- Juve have been planning for weeks to buy Kean from Everton. An economically important operation, 7 million for the two-year loan (3 million last season, 4 for the current one), then 28 million plus 3 in bonuses. Kean’s relaunch (scoring against Rijeka in a friendly, but above all 5 times in the last 4 games played before the break) is excellent news for the Old Lady also from a market perspective. Now it will be up to the new agent Lucci to present new offers: if they are higher than 30 million euros then Juventus would certainly take them into consideration.