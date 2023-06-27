Juve, Szczesny: ‘Cheer up a friend. After the illness I thought I was going to die

The Juventus goalkeeper recounts the illness he accused against Sporting on 13 April. And on the relationship that binds him to the coach: “Allegri is a great friend”

From the relationship with Massimiliano Allegri to the illness he accused in the Europa League against Sporting: these are the topics – and others – addressed by Wojciech Szczesny in the interview given to Canal Plus sport Poland. Starting with the national team and its future: “When will the withdrawal with Poland come? Yes, it’s very close, I’m already playing longer than expected. I’ll stop when I feel I can’t give 100% on the pitch, so I want to finish at high level. I won’t announce it, I’ll keep it as a surprise because I don’t want any goodbyes.” What will he do next? “I want to play a little bit for fun, I don’t really know how or how. I mainly focus on my family and my son, during a season I spend a third of my time alone and it’s not fun for my son and obviously for me One day when we were talking about ending my career with my family, my son heard us and asked if i will spend more time with him after i quit i said yes and he asked if i could withdraw nowI was very excited.”

On the scare on the pitch: ‘The chest pain was horrible’

The Juventus goalkeeper then rewound the tape up to the evening of last April 13, when during the Europa League match against Sporting, he had been forced off the pitch due to severe chest pain. “It was scary, I really thought I was going to die. After passing a ball to the defender I felt like my heart was about to explode, during a corner kick I told Milik I was sick but the opponents had already beaten him . The chest pain was awfulto this day we still don’t know what was the reason behind it, probably back or spine problems.”

On Allegri: “He’s a great friend of mine”

Finally, two jokes about Massimiliano Allegri: “We are very good friends, I respect him because he is able to tell me things that no one else wouldwe’ve also been neighbors since I moved to Turin so I’d say he’s a great friend of mine.”

