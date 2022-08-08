Home Sports Juve, Szczesny gets injured: recovery times and the matches he skips
Sports

Juve, Szczesny gets injured: recovery times and the matches he skips

by admin
Juve, Szczesny gets injured: recovery times and the matches he skips

For the Polish goalkeeper a low-grade injury to the adductor in the left thigh, his goal is to return at the end of the month. His absence is added to those of Pogba, McKennie, Chiesa, Kaio Jorge and, for the first time with Sassuolo, the suspended Kean and Rabiot

Wojciech Szczesny also stops for Juventus. The Juventus goalkeeper reported a low-grade injury to the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh: according to estimates, it will take about 20 days for his competitive resumption. This is the result of the radiological tests carried out this morning at J Medical, after the Polish goalkeeper had felt a nuisance at the end of the first half of the match with Atletico Madrid. Juve will start the season on August 15th against Sassuolo and will have to do without Szczesny even against Sampdoria: it is difficult to have him already on 27 August with Roma, alternatively a viewfinder on 31 August against Spezia.

SHORTLY THE FULL SERVICE

August 8, 2022 (change August 8, 2022 | 14:58)

© breaking latest news

See also  The Rem Bu Kan trophy will be born on Saturday 7th for the 22 year old Terzano gold in Germany

You may also like

Wang Hao’s speech at the regular meeting of...

Those doubts that do not leave peace for...

Tough guy Li Xiaochao “Walking in the Courtyard”...

Political elections 2022, the collection of signatures and...

Yang Zeliang visited and expressed condolences to the...

Why is bungee jumping so expensive in the...

Football excellence, Pavia immediately winning. Rates satisfied but...

Cultural relics are also crazy | “shuttlecock gymnastics”...

No rush for the second foreigner, the APU...

To escort the health of Chinese athletes, Team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy