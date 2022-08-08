Wojciech Szczesny also stops for Juventus. The Juventus goalkeeper reported a low-grade injury to the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh: according to estimates, it will take about 20 days for his competitive resumption. This is the result of the radiological tests carried out this morning at J Medical, after the Polish goalkeeper had felt a nuisance at the end of the first half of the match with Atletico Madrid. Juve will start the season on August 15th against Sassuolo and will have to do without Szczesny even against Sampdoria: it is difficult to have him already on 27 August with Roma, alternatively a viewfinder on 31 August against Spezia.