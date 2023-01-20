TURIN. Ronaldo wants the 19 million promised by Juve. So it seems. Through his lawyers, he would have asked the company for them in December after his farewell to Manchester United. Randomness? Not according to the Turin prosecutor’s office which investigates the budgets of the Juventus club. For the investigators, in fact, the shares that CR7 could have received as a bonus should have been deducted from that sum. The union with the English team, however, lasted a year and a half: too short to recover the money. Indiscretions accompanying the investigation concerning Juventus and revolves around alleged “artificial” capital gains, alleged papers signed under the table to balance the budgets and communications to Consob deemed irregular.

In the records there is a paper concerning the Portuguese champion. That writing which, according to an interception between the head of the legal office of the company Cesare Gabasio and the sports director Federico Cherubini “must not exist” and which the finance police found in a lawyer’s office during a search. Subject: “Supplementary Award Agreement – Supplementary Agreement”. Then the text: «We follow up on the agreements reached and attach to this document the document relating to the supplementary premium recognized in your favor (Supplementary Prize Agreement) and the further supplementary writing of the Supplementary Prize Agreement (“Supplementary Writing”)”. And again: «In confirming the commitments undertaken in the aforementioned documents, we also undertake to deliver to you by 07.31.2021 the Supplementary Award Agreement retranscribed on the federal forms “Other Documents” not available to date, and the duly signed Supplementary Agreement». Signature: Fabio Paratici, former Juve director under investigation with the top management including former president Agnelli and his deputy Nedved.

For the magistrates who coordinate the investigation, the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello, it would be one of the elements in support of the second salary maneuver relating to the 2020/2021 season. Juventus, based on what is inferred from the “side letter”, would have undertaken to pay 19 million to CR7 even in the event of a transfer. But there is no trace of the possible passage of money. The document, with its attachments, has never been filed with the League.

The magistrates, through an international rogatory, would have liked to hear CR7 (not under investigation). The footballer would have ensured maximum collaboration, but, at the moment, has not yet answered the questions. Forty-seven, to be exact. Mainly on his salary treatment. How much was it? Were there any changes in the 2019/2020 season? And in that 2020/2021? Has he been made aware of this? Did he sign any documents? Does he recognize them?