Home Sports Juve, the accounts: how much it costs to leave the Champions League. And the Europa League …
Sports

Juve, the accounts: how much it costs to leave the Champions League. And the Europa League …

by admin
Juve, the accounts: how much it costs to leave the Champions League. And the Europa League …

Bianconeri one step away from being eliminated from the top continental competition, where they have already forfeited 53.3 million. And “retreating” would bring much less …

by our correspondent Fabio Licari

It would be a hard blow to leave the Champions League in the group stage. It hasn’t happened since 2013-14, Conte was on the bench, that knockout still hurts, but the alibi is not to be underestimated. On the last day, in the snow of Istanbul, with two out of three results available, the match with Galatasaray was postponed to the following day, at 0-0. With only a few minutes of the first half and the whole second to play.

See also  market prospects

You may also like

Dinamo Zagreb, from Boban to Modric: this is...

CBA comprehensive: Zhejiang team has won seven consecutive...

VanVleet 24+9 Hirokong scored 22+15 Raptors away revenge...

Juve, Prisma investigation: the players called up by...

Zhejiang “post-00” teenagers in the Shining Shooting World...

Coppa Italia, dates and program of the round...

Kvaratskhelia, the father: “What a thrill Maradona, Khvicha...

Kostic, for Juve it is already a bargain....

Dinamo Zagreb-Milan, the formation of Pioli

Rory McIlroy leads world No. 1 for ninth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy