It would be a hard blow to leave the Champions League in the group stage. It hasn’t happened since 2013-14, Conte was on the bench, that knockout still hurts, but the alibi is not to be underestimated. On the last day, in the snow of Istanbul, with two out of three results available, the match with Galatasaray was postponed to the following day, at 0-0. With only a few minutes of the first half and the whole second to play.