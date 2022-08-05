Home Sports Juve, the attack market: double assault on Kostic and Morata
Juve, the attack market: double assault on Kostic and Morata

Juve, the attack market: double assault on Kostic and Morata

The Serbian is preparing for the last with Eintracht, a weekend summit with Atletico for the return of Alvaro. But the bianconeri already have the alternatives ready

Tonight against Bayern Filip Kostic is ready to say goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt: the last match before embracing Juve early next week. Yesterday the contacts between the two clubs were very fruitful, there is still no definitive agreement, but there is a moral commitment to deepen the details after the commitment of Glasner’s team in the Bundesliga.

