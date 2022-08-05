The Serbian is preparing for the last with Eintracht, a weekend summit with Atletico for the return of Alvaro. But the bianconeri already have the alternatives ready
Tonight against Bayern Filip Kostic is ready to say goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt: the last match before embracing Juve early next week. Yesterday the contacts between the two clubs were very fruitful, there is still no definitive agreement, but there is a moral commitment to deepen the details after the commitment of Glasner’s team in the Bundesliga.
