Juve, the balance of the season between the pitch and the sentences

Juve, a company is now needed for the Champions League

Oozing, therefore the repetition of events often a cause of annoyance or annoyance. And from the resignation of the Board of Directors on November 28 due to the investigation Prismaon the Juve a storm has broken out. It is no coincidence that the contribution of the Vercelli club psychologist was more intense close to the staff and players. Allegri managed to keep the team focused on the field, but in the decisive moment the group gave way not only under the pressure, but also due to the structural limits that had emerged at the beginning of the season, including lack of leadership, nervousness, injuries and market misunderstandings, up to an unclear game identity. Looking at the standings, Juve could reach the top with two victories Champions but it is an undertaking bordering on the impossible, having to hope for the missteps of Milan, Roma e Atalanta. On June 15, the second sports trial will begin on salary maneuvers, suspicious partnerships and relations with agents. While the disciplinary proceedings opened by Uefa could lead to further penalties. The season of black and white torments is not over yet.